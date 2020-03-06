Florence Bluhm celebrating 100 years

It is with much love and gratitude that we celebrate 100 years of life for Florence Bluhm. Florence was born on March 14, 1920 to George and Minnie Koeneke. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanual Lutheran Church.

Florence and Gilbert met and married on Feb. 20, 1944, and were married for over 65 years. They had three children: Carol (Ken) Holste, Don (Adele) Bluhm, and Janice (Gayle) Seymour, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

In 1985 Gilbert and Florence retired from farming and in 1998 moved to Beatrice, Neb. Florence continues to attend Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bremen.

Her hobbies include quilting, puzzles, baking, gardening, and playing cards with her friends.

