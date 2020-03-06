You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Florence Bluhm celebrating 100 years
View Comments

Florence Bluhm celebrating 100 years

{{featured_button_text}}
Florence Bluhm

Florence Bluhm

 Scott Koperski

It is with much love and gratitude that we celebrate 100 years of life for Florence Bluhm. Florence was born on March 14, 1920 to George and Minnie Koeneke. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanual Lutheran Church.

Florence and Gilbert met and married on Feb. 20, 1944, and were married for over 65 years. They had three children: Carol (Ken) Holste, Don (Adele) Bluhm, and Janice (Gayle) Seymour, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

In 1985 Gilbert and Florence retired from farming and in 1998 moved to Beatrice, Neb. Florence continues to attend Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Bremen.

Her hobbies include quilting, puzzles, baking, gardening, and playing cards with her friends.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy Birthday, Roy!
Birthdays

Happy Birthday, Roy!

The family of Roy Miller invites everyone to send greeting cards and notes to him to mark his 95th birthday (Sunday, March 8). To join the car…

Happy 80th birthday!
Birthdays

Happy 80th birthday!

Celebrating Eldon Whitehead’s 80th birthday on Feb. 23. The family is having a card shower for him to help him celebrate. Cards can be sent to…

Happy Birthday Ervin!
Birthdays

Happy Birthday Ervin!

Ervin Buhr is celebrating his 90th birthday on February 28! An open house celebration is planned for Sunday, March 1st from 3-5 p.m., at the A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News