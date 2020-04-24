Happy 100th Birthday, Aunt Verna

Verna was born on April 24, 1920 at the family farm south of Lewiston, Nebraska. Her parents were Carl and Erma Sommerhalder Tegtmeier. She had two brothers, Clarence and Oscar and was married to Ray Light. They lived in Omaha, NE for many years and then moved to Beatrice. Verna now resides at the P.E.O. Home in Beatrice.