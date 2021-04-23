 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 35th birthday Allen Smith
0 comments

Happy 35th birthday Allen Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Allen Smith

Allen Smith

Allen Smith is celebrating his 35th birthday with a card shower (he really loves scratch off tickets) or come by 1408 Jackson St. on Saturday, April 24 from 1-2 p.m. to say, "Hi and happy birthday!" He would like to see his Beatrice friends.

Love you Allen, Mom and Dad, Jayne and Ron Smith

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 85th birthday!
Birthdays

Happy 85th birthday!

The family of Shirley (Tudie) Imes would like to honor her with a card shower for her 85th birthday on April 18, 2021. Cards and memories may …

Happy 90th birthday, Margie
Birthdays

Happy 90th birthday, Margie

  • Updated

The family of Margie Waltke would like to honor her on her 90th Birthday on April 9. Cards and memories can be sent to her at 1604 S. 3rd Ave.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News