Happy 35th birthday Allen Smith
The family of Shirley (Tudie) Imes would like to honor her with a card shower for her 85th birthday on April 18, 2021. Cards and memories may …
Wishing Cooper Schmale a happy birthday on April 14.
The family of Margie Waltke would like to honor her on her 90th Birthday on April 9. Cards and memories can be sent to her at 1604 S. 3rd Ave.…
Lillian Freese will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 13, 2021. To honor the occasion, her family is requesting a card shower. Greetings ma…