Happy 80th birthday Vance Dake!
Happy 80th birthday Vance Dake!

Vance Dake

Vance Dake

Vance is celebrating his 80th birthday on June 8, 2021! Communications technician, cross country big rig driver, farmer, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and son. We love you!

Birthday greetings may be sent to:

Vance Dake

P.O. Box 343

Beatrice, NE 68310

