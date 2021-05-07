Happy 80th birthday!
The family of Robert (Bob) Schmidt would like to honor him with a card shower for his 85th birthday on April 24, 2021. Cards and memories may …
The family of LaVerne Barnard would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th Birthday on May 11, 2021. Cards and well wishes can be s…
Please join the family of Lois Bessler in a birthday card shower. Send birthday cards to PO Box 62 Plymouth, NE 68424.
Your family celebrates you today and everyday. We are blessed to have you as our grandma/mom! You are loved and appreciated!