Happy 80th birthday!
Happy 80th birthday!

Gilbert Buhr

The family of Gilbert (Gil) Buhr would like to honor him with a card shower for his 80th birthday on May 16, 2021. Cards may be sent to 5109 E. Hoyt Road, Beatrice, NE, 68310.

Lots of love from your family!

