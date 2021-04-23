 Skip to main content
Happy 85th birthday!
Happy 85th birthday!

Robert Schmidt

Robert Schmidt 

The family of Robert (Bob) Schmidt would like to honor him with a card shower for his 85th birthday on April 24, 2021. Cards and memories may be sent to: 1537 Court St., Beatrice NE 68310

We love you Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa!

