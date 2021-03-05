 Skip to main content
Happy 90th birthday Della Husa-Siems
Happy 90th birthday Della Husa-Siems

The family of Della Husa-Siems would like to honor her for her 90th birthday on March 10. Cards and memories can be sent to her at 621 N. Sixth St. Wymore Nebraska 68466 Her family includes Deborah (Richard) Monfelt, Jerry (Tammy) Husa, and three grandchildren Jamie Monfelt Josh Husa and Tyler Husa.

