The family of Della Husa-Siems would like to honor her for her 90th birthday on March 10. Cards and memories can be sent to her at 621 N. Sixth St. Wymore Nebraska 68466 Her family includes Deborah (Richard) Monfelt, Jerry (Tammy) Husa, and three grandchildren Jamie Monfelt Josh Husa and Tyler Husa.
Happy 90th birthday Della Husa-Siems
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Help us honor Betty Deats in celebrating her 90th birthday on February 13 with a birthday card shower. Please send birthday cards and memories…
Ernie turns 99 on March 2. Please send greetings to:
A Stoddard Elementary School retired teacher turns 100 in February. Evelyn grew up in Swanton and taught in many Nebraska communities and in C…