 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy 90th birthday!
View Comments

Happy 90th birthday!

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Deats

Betty Deats

Help us honor Betty Deats in celebrating her 90th birthday on February 13 with a birthday card shower. Please send birthday cards and memories to 1610 Jefferson Street, Beatrice NE 68310.

With love from your family

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
90th birthday celebration
Birthdays

90th birthday celebration

Help us honor Betty Spilker in celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 30 with a birthday card shower. Please send birthday cards and memories t…

Card shower for Brenda Garcia
Birthdays

Card shower for Brenda Garcia

Don't let her looks fool you on this lady, who will celebrate her birthday on Jan. 17. Who would've guessed she would soon be 80! Please join …

Lyle Osborn is 85!
Birthdays

Lyle Osborn is 85!

  • Updated

Lyle Osborn will be turning 85 on January 29. You can send wishes to Marilyn: Box 34, Plymouth, NE 68424 or to 9001 Greenway Lane, Lenexa, Kan…

Ruth Wiese turns 90!
Birthdays

Ruth Wiese turns 90!

Ruth (Wittler) Wiese turns 90 on Jan. 13, 2021. She is currently visiting her daughter and son-in-law in Illinois, and we invite you to help t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News