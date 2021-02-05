Happy 90th birthday!
Help us honor Betty Spilker in celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 30 with a birthday card shower. Please send birthday cards and memories t…
Don't let her looks fool you on this lady, who will celebrate her birthday on Jan. 17. Who would've guessed she would soon be 80! Please join …
Lyle Osborn will be turning 85 on January 29. You can send wishes to Marilyn: Box 34, Plymouth, NE 68424 or to 9001 Greenway Lane, Lenexa, Kan…
Ruth (Wittler) Wiese turns 90 on Jan. 13, 2021. She is currently visiting her daughter and son-in-law in Illinois, and we invite you to help t…