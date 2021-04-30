Happy 90th!
Related to this story
Most Popular
Verna Tegtmeier Light turns 101 years old on April 24, 2021. Send cards to Verna at 413 N. FifthSt., Beatrice, NE 68310. Family and friends ar…
Your family celebrates you today and everyday. We are blessed to have you as our grandma/mom! You are loved and appreciated!
- Updated
The family of Margie Waltke would like to honor her on her 90th Birthday on April 9. Cards and memories can be sent to her at 1604 S. 3rd Ave.…
The family of Shirley (Tudie) Imes would like to honor her with a card shower for her 85th birthday on April 18, 2021. Cards and memories may …
- Updated
Lillian Freese will celebrate her 90th birthday on April 13, 2021. To honor the occasion, her family is requesting a card shower. Greetings ma…