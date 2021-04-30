 Skip to main content
Happy 90th!
Happy 90th!

LaVerne Barnard

The family of LaVerne Barnard would like to honor her with a card shower for her 90th Birthday on May 11, 2021. Cards and well wishes can be sent to 1609 North 15th St., Beatrice, NE 68310.

Have a wonderful Birthday, We Love You Bunches! Your children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

