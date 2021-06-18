Happy 99th birthday to Wanda Jahnke Jun 18, 2021 43 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Wanda Jahnke Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On June 27 this very special lady, Wanda Jahnke, will be celebrating her 99th Birthday. Her family would like to help her celebrate with a card shower. Please send birthday wishes to: Wanda Jahnke, R.R. #1, Box 234, DeWitt, NE 68341Thank you, Tami Johnson 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Happy 80th birthday Vance Dake! Jun 4, 2021 Vance is celebrating his 80th birthday on June 8, 2021! Communications technician, cross country big rig driver, farmer, husband, father, gran…