Happy 99th birthday to Wanda Jahnke
Happy 99th birthday to Wanda Jahnke

Wanda Jahnke

On June 27 this very special lady, Wanda Jahnke, will be celebrating her 99th Birthday. Her family would like to help her celebrate with a card shower. Please send birthday wishes to: Wanda Jahnke, R.R. #1, Box 234, DeWitt, NE 68341

Thank you, Tami Johnson

