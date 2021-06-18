 Skip to main content
Happy birthday, Bob Ossowski
The family of Bob Ossowski would like to honor him by hosting a card shower for his 80th birthday. Bob’s birthday is June 25th. Cards can be sent to:

Robert Ossowski

300 N 7th st Apt 5

Wymore, NE 68466

