Happy birthday on Feb. 11, Doris (Dunn) Peters!

Help us honor Betty Deats in celebrating her 90th birthday on February 13 with a birthday card shower. Please send birthday cards and memories…
A Stoddard Elementary School retired teacher turns 100 in February. Evelyn grew up in Swanton and taught in many Nebraska communities and in C…
If you do, please help him celebrate his 90th birthday on February 16. Send a card to: Ralph Kassing, Samaritan Springs, Apt 201, 600 S. 22nd …
Help us honor Betty Spilker in celebrating her 90th birthday on Jan. 30 with a birthday card shower. Please send birthday cards and memories t…