Happy Birthday Verna Light

Verna Tegtmeier Light turns 101 years old on April 24, 2021. Send cards to Verna at 413 N. FifthSt., Beatrice, NE 68310. Family and friends are invited to a walk-through birthday celebration for Verna at Christ Community Church from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday April 24. Guests are required to wear a mask, have their temperature taken and fill out a Covid screening form to comply with state regulations.