 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy Birthday Verna Light
0 comments

Happy Birthday Verna Light

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Verna Light

Verna Light

Verna Tegtmeier Light turns 101 years old on April 24, 2021. Send cards to Verna at 413 N. FifthSt., Beatrice, NE 68310. Family and friends are invited to a walk-through birthday celebration for Verna at Christ Community Church from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Saturday April 24. Guests are required to wear a mask, have their temperature taken and fill out a Covid screening form to comply with state  regulations.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 85th birthday!
Birthdays

Happy 85th birthday!

The family of Shirley (Tudie) Imes would like to honor her with a card shower for her 85th birthday on April 18, 2021. Cards and memories may …

Happy 90th birthday, Margie
Birthdays

Happy 90th birthday, Margie

  • Updated

The family of Margie Waltke would like to honor her on her 90th Birthday on April 9. Cards and memories can be sent to her at 1604 S. 3rd Ave.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News