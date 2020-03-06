You are the owner of this article.
Happy 91st Birthday Loretta Kunc
Happy 91st Birthday Loretta Kunc

Loretta Kunc

Loretta Kunc

 Scott Koperski

In celebration of Loretta Kunc 91st birthday on March 8, we are having a card shower. Please send cards to:

Loretta Kunc

72515 607 Ave.

Crab Orchard, NE 68332

From Cindy and Tom Little

