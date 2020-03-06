Happy 91st Birthday Loretta Kunc

In celebration of Loretta Kunc 91st birthday on March 8, we are having a card shower. Please send cards to:
Loretta Kunc
72515 607 Ave.
Crab Orchard, NE 68332
From Cindy and Tom Little
