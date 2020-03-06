You are the owner of this article.
Happy St. Pappy’s Day, Dean Bass
Dean’s family would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th Birthday March 17!

Cards can be mailed to him at: Dean Bass, Legacy Estates, 7200 Van Dorn Street, Apt. 126, Lincoln, NE 68506.

