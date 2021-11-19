 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loren Yost is turning 95! (copy)

  • 0
Loren Yost

Loren Yost

Loren Yost will turn 95 years old on November 25. Please help him celebrate by sending birthday wishes to: P.O. Box 284, Plymouth, NE 68424.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loren Yost is turning 95!

Loren Yost is turning 95!

Loren Yost will turn 95 years old on November 25. Please help him celebrate by sending birthday wishes to: P.O. Box 284, Plymouth, NE 68424.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News