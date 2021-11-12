 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Loren Yost is turning 95!

  • 0
Loren Yost

Loren Yost

Loren Yost will turn 95 years old on November 25. Please help him celebrate by sending birthday wishes to: P.O. Box 284, Plymouth, NE 68424.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News