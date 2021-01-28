 Skip to main content
Lyle Osborn is 85!
Lyle Osborn is 85!

Lyle Osborn turns 85

Lyle Osborn

Lyle Osborn will be turning 85 on January 29. You can send wishes to Marilyn: Box 34, Plymouth, NE 68424 or to 9001 Greenway Lane, Lenexa, Kansas 66215. Another year older!

Best wishes always, 

With all my love, 

your special friend, 

Marilyn Kite

