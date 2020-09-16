Wishing Pat Krecklow a Happy 90th Birthday.

Happy Birthday from Ean, son of JoLynn and Jeremy Petersen; Carson, Finley and Connor, children of Justin and Mara Funk; Ben and Owen, children of Jennifer and Tim Randall; Emerson, son of Patricia and Bryan Salcedo; and grandson Robert Krecklow. Pat’s children Robb and Carolyn Krecklow and LynnDe and Jeff Funk also wish their mother a Happy Birthday on Saturday, September 19 and encourage friends to send greetings to Pat at 2121 High St., Beatrice, NE 68310.