Celebration of life
Celebration of life

  • Updated
Darleen M. Isley

A celebration of life service for Darleen M. Isley, formerly of Firth, NE, will be held at the Firth Bible Church in Firth, NE, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. Memorials to Firth Bible Church or Gideons International.

