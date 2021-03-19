Dale traded his dedication for a wooded vacation!

 Skip to main content
Dale Thornburg is retiring after ALMOST 14 years of service! As Dale begins a new chapter in his life, the staff and residents at Beatrice Health & Rehab would like to give Dale a proper Goodbye. Winnie the Pooh quotes it best, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”

We are honoring Dale with a card shower. Anyone wishing to send a card may send it to 1122 S 9th St. Beatrice, NE 68310.

Congrats on your retirement Dale!! You will be (deer)ly missed, (Not by the wildlife of course!)

