Dale traded his dedication for a wooded vacation!

Dale Thornburg is retiring after ALMOST 14 years of service! As Dale begins a new chapter in his life, the staff and residents at Beatrice Health & Rehab would like to give Dale a proper Goodbye. Winnie the Pooh quotes it best, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
We are honoring Dale with a card shower. Anyone wishing to send a card may send it to 1122 S 9th St. Beatrice, NE 68310.
Congrats on your retirement Dale!! You will be (deer)ly missed, (Not by the wildlife of course!)