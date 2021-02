After 12 years at Great Western Bank, Adele Brophy is retiring! In lieu of an in-person party, we're asking anyone who would like to congratulate Adele to send cards to the bank: 1000 E. Court St., Beatrice, NE 68310. The staff at Great Western Bank would like to thank Adele for her many years of service, and we hope she enjoys every minute of her new adventure. Congratulations, Adele!