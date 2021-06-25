Payne-Brugenhemke engagement

Brent and Lynn Payne are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, April Payne, to Hunter Brugenhemke, son of John and Lori Brugenhemke.

The bride-to-be graduated from Beatrice High School, Creighton University, and received her master's degree from Purdue University this spring. She works as a Social Media Manager for Western Union.

The future groom graduated from Treynor High School and Iowa State University. He works as an engineer for Ball Arena, home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche.

April and Hunter's mountaintop wedding will take place June 25, 2021 in Vail, Colorado. The couple resides in Denver.

