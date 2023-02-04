Walking into Suzy’s Sweets and More in Adams seems like going to visit a friend.

Suzy Ruyle greets most everyone by their first name and talks to them about their family or their weekend plans before asking them what they would like to try.

She names sandwiches for people and may have a baked good or specialty item that isn’t on the menu for others.

“Feeding people is kind of my thing,” Suzy said.

Ruyle and her family had lived in Ashland and moved to Adams about eight years ago. She said her husband, Scott, had a job in Gage County and she wanted a smaller school leading her to Freeman.

She had a home baking business for about 30 years prior to the shop.

“I’ve always been obsessed with baking,” she said. “I tried other jobs, but always came back to the food industry. Panty hose are just not for me.”

About six years ago, she was inspired by a magazine article that her dad had found about a man in Austin, Texas who made soup and sold it to friends.

“So I tried it,” she said. “I had huge batches of soup and would email my friends and deliver it. It evolved and there was a learning curve.

“Every week I would make like 100 quarts of soup. Now I kind of miss delivering it because there were some people that were happy to have a visitor.”

Ruyle said she tried to “build a brand” with her home baking business and would try to contribute to community events whenever she could help.

The banker in Adams, Max Gramann, approached Ruyle and asked if she would be interested in operating a bakery if he built it.

“I think I calmly said “yes”, but in my head I was doing cartwheels.”

Suzy’s Sweets and More opened July 14, 2022.

She had done catering previous but tries to keep her menu simple with sandwiches and soup. One of her specialties has been homemade potato chips.

“The cinnamon rolls are really popular.”

Ruyle said she also known for making Kings Cakes around Easter.

Meredith, her middle daughter, said her favorite thing that her mom made was Almond Apricot Scones.

“Business has been good. A lot of the high school kids come in before school and get iced coffees and rolls, donuts and brownies.”

Ruyle said her daughter, Meredith, and her son, Ben, help her regularly at the bakery.

She has been working on different types of coffee drinks. Ruyle said she derives inspiration from recipes that people bring her or finding specialty items when she is shopping.

She hopes to offer outdoor seating during the summer.

Ruyle noted she does special orders and would like to offer different types of fresh bread.

Marcy VanEngen is currently her only staff, but she noted she would like to hire additional staff and extend hours in the near future.

“The community has been awesome and so supportive. I think there is something special about a small town.”