T.O. Haas tire honors Beatrice store

The local T.O. Haas Tire received the Top Performer Award at the company's Annual Awards Banquet last month. The award recognizes those who have excelled in productivity, reliability, consistency and goal attainment. Results are based on an analysis the overall performance of the store and their ability to maintain a high level of customer satisfaction.

"Top performers are the best of the best" said owner, Randy Haas. "Day in and day out they consistently work hard to resolve problems and help customers, and they do it with a positive attitude."

Erica Morse and Ralph Tvrdy accepted the award on behalf of the store. "This award is a confirmation that our entire team here in Beatrice are some of the very best in the industry", said Tvrdy.

T.O. Haas Tire operates a chain of 25 retail tire and automotive service facilities in Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa. The firm is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

