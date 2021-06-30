Tai Chi program planned

Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging (AAA) announces its first post-COVID in-person, instructor-led class on Tai Chi for Better Balance.

“Everyone is so excited to get back to these classes,” said Kathy Erickson, the class leader for Blue Rivers AAA. “The best part is that anyone can do these moves, whether seated or standing”.

These same classes have previously been provided in Cortland and Wymore with great success.

Improve balance to prevent falls

One in 3 adults over age 65 fall each year. Of these falls, 20-30% result in moderate to severe injuries such as hip fractures or head trauma.

The gentle movement in Tai Chi for Better Balance was specifically designed to improve balance and reduce the likelihood of falling by 47-55%.

Tai Chi builds physical stamina, improves balance, muscular strength, postural control, self-confidence, and memory.

“Tai chi has been called Meditation in Motion,” said Erickson. “The movements are slow and focused. Even doing just the upper-body movements while seated provides results.”