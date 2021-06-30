Tai Chi program planned

Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging (AAA) announces its first post-COVID in-person, instructor-led class on Tai Chi for Better Balance.
“Everyone is so excited to get back to these classes,” said Kathy Erickson, the class leader for Blue Rivers AAA. “The best part is that anyone can do these moves, whether seated or standing”.
These same classes have previously been provided in Cortland and Wymore with great success.
Improve balance to prevent falls
One in 3 adults over age 65 fall each year. Of these falls, 20-30% result in moderate to severe injuries such as hip fractures or head trauma.
The gentle movement in Tai Chi for Better Balance was specifically designed to improve balance and reduce the likelihood of falling by 47-55%.
Tai Chi builds physical stamina, improves balance, muscular strength, postural control, self-confidence, and memory.
“Tai chi has been called Meditation in Motion,” said Erickson. “The movements are slow and focused. Even doing just the upper-body movements while seated provides results.”
Classes will begin at 10:30 a.m. on July 7, 2021, at the Beatrice Senior Center, 101 N. 25th St. Anyone age 60 and over is welcome to participate. The hour-long classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays for 12 weeks. Participation at as many of the classes as possible is encouraged. Each class builds upon the previous ones. There are 8 Basic moves as well as Warm-up and Cool-down moves.
Developed by Dr. Fuzhong Li, Ph.D., a Senior Scientist at the Oregon Research Institute and Tai Chi Master, this program teaches a modified 8 movements from the ancient 24-movement Yang Style of Tai Chi. The primary objectives of his study were to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning, and prevent falls in older adults and individuals with balance disorders. It transforms the ancient movements into a therapeutic regimen aimed at improving postural stability, awareness and mindful control of body positioning in space, functional walking, movement symmetry and coordination, range of motion around the ankle and hip joints, and lower-extremity muscle strength.
Tai Chi Instructor Training provided by Public Health Solutions in part through grants through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Training supplies will be provided to each participant. A $2 suggested contribution per session will be accepted to offset the cost of those supplies and trainer mileage.