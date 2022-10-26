Taking the stage

The 678 choir sing during the Beatrice Middle School Fall "Pops" Concert on Tuesday evening. The Delegation choir and multiple soloists were also featured.
Christina Lyons
Daily Sun staff
The Delegation and 678 choirs performed multiple selections on Tuesday evening at the Hevelone Center. Several soloists were featured. Most of the songs will be included in competitions throughout the school year.
