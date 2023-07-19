The Wilber Czech Festival Talent Contest, under the directions of chairperson, Judy Vrbka and Maureen Halama, will be held at the Outdoor Theater south of the Wilber Swimming Pool on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Whatever your talent is, you are urged to participate.

There are three age groups - 11 and under, 12- 17, and 18 Years and Over.

First through Fourth place awards will be given in each division. The oldest member in the group determines the category. Each entry is limited to three minutes. Soloists or groups may enter.

Contestants are judges on talent, poise, presentation, appearance, and suitability of material presented.

Call or email Judy Vrbka to participate. Home phone- 402-821-7506 email judy.vrbka@gmail.com Please include your name, address, phone number, age, talent and title of the selection to be performed.