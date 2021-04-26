 Skip to main content
TeamMates host spring fling
TeamMates host spring fling

Senior TeamMate members

Back: Mentee Hunter, Mentor Ken Cook, Mentee Amber, Mentee Logan, Mentor Michele Haynes, Mentor Vicki Kelly.

Front: Mentor Danelle Evers, Mentee Afton, Mentee Atley, Mentor Kary Archer, Mentee Ashton.

Board:Mary Gramann, Michelle Milke, Tanya Speth, Tracey & Steve Dean.

Not pictured: Aimee Parde, Kenny Reed, Pastor Jerry Gilbreath, Pat Milke, Erin Sieh.

April 22nd was the evening of the TeamMates of Freeman Spring Fling. Around fifty mentors and mentees gathered together and learned how to use the new TeamMates portal, Chronus. It is a way for mentors and mentees to safely communicate under the watch of TeamMates central office. It is also a way the mentors can set up Zoom meetings with mentees.

After working together on Chronus there was a fun activity with M&Ms that allowed people to get to know each other a little better by sharing about themselves and something about their CliftonStrengths. Following these activities it was time to recognize the ten senior mentees and their mentors as well as honor those who received scholarships through TeamMates Central Office and through our local chapter. The night ended with pizza and cookies provided by the Freeman TeamMates Board. It was wonderful to all be together once again and to hear the buzz of conversations and laughter in our TeamMates chapter.

