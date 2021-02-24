TeamMates night held

Feb. 11 was TeamMates Night at the Freeman basketball games. Mentors and mentees were invited to the games free of charge and received a ticket to use at the concession stand. A raffle was also held during the games. The money raised goes towards scholarships for Freeman mentees. We would like to thank the following for their donations to the TeamMates raffle: Scheels, Filley Bar, Texas Roadhouse, Blue Bird Boutique, Matt’s Repair, Lisa Buhr, Susie’s Sweets & More, Fantastic Gymnastics, and 4 Ever Fit.

TeamMates of Freeman has also been recognized as a Promise Keeper Chapter. Our chapter has managed to have matches meeting both in school and virtually this school year, keeping our promise to always be there for our youth. This could only be accomplished with the help of Freeman’s supportive administration and the dedication of our awesome Freeman mentors!

We continue to look for adults willing to mentor. We have students looking to be matched with a mentor. Go to TeamMates.org or call the school if you are interested in becoming a mentor.

