TeamMates of Freeman breakfast held

Normally December is when TeamMates of Freeman hosts a breakfast for mentors and mentees along with a fun activity. This year just the mentees came for donuts and were surprised with a Christmas card from their mentor.

While eating and visiting they took time to make their mentors cards. While we have had to do some adjusting, many of our matches have continued meeting in person following safety protocols. They continue to do crafts, play games, and chat. Other matches have met on Zoom via the TeamMates new portal. All have worked hard to keep relationships going.

We continue to form new matches and are in need of female mentors. We have several girls on our list and not enough adults to match them up. Please consider being a mentor. Contact Danelle Evers or Teri Nieveen if interested, or go directly to www.TeamMates.org.

