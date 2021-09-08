TeamMates of Freeman kickoff event held

The Freeman chapter of TeamMates held our kickoff the evening of Aug. 18. with mentors and mentees meeting together over pizza and cookies. It was an opportunity to get reacquainted and to set up the time and day for matches to meet weekly.

People often ask why a student would want to meet with an “old” person every week. “At its most basic level, mentoring helps because it guarantees a younger person that there is someone who cares about them.” The preceding statement says it all. Students like knowing someone cares about them personally and takes the time to come see them each week.

Freeman had ten TeamMates seniors graduate last spring and several are carrying their match into college. We have several students on our waiting list and we are looking for more adult mentors. If you are interested in mentoring, go to TeamMates.org to sign up or contact Danelle Evers or Teri Nieveen at Freeman Schools.

Are you curious about the TeamMates Mentoring program? We will be holding a training on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. This serves as a training for new mentors, a renewal training for current mentors, and will answer questions for anyone curious about the program. We will be meeting in the Freeman Media Center. For more information contact Danelle Evers or Teri Nieveen.

