The next step

The Freeman Concert Choir performs the song "A Million Dreams," arranged by Mac Huff, at the afternoon graduation ceremony. The ceremony lasted just under an hour.
John Grinvalds
Daily Sun Staff
Freeman senior Brian Connelly receives his diploma at the Saturday, May 14 ceremony. Connelly, the class salutatorian, is heading straight into the labor force with plans to work on river barges in Kentucky.
John Grinvalds
Daily Sun Staff
Freeman seniors begin to flip their tassels, a symbol of their transition from students to alumni. The Freeman Class of 2022 had 22 members.
Freeman senior Brian Connelly receives his diploma at the Saturday, May 14 ceremony. Connelly, the class salutatorian, is heading straight into the labor force with plans to work on river barges in Kentucky.