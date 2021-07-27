Therapist earns credentials

Jefferson Community Health and Life Sports Medicine and Rehab Services therapist Callie Engler, PT, DPT, CMPT, has been certified in manual physical therapy. She received her certification through the North American Institute of Orthopedic Manual Therapy. A NAIOMT trained CMPT excels at obtaining an accurate functional diagnosis while employing an eclectic approach to management, through all types of manual therapy and exercise.

A Certified Manual Physical Therapist focuses on hands-on techniques used to mobilize muscles, joints, connective tissue and nerves to facilitate healing and restore function. Certification in manual therapy is a distinction for physical therapists who complete post-graduate education and specializing in a safe, effective, quadrant-integrated, hands-on treatment approach. It allows Engler to treat more complex patients with an integrative approach.

“It’s another tool allowing me to provide the most up-to-date, evidence-based and patient-centered care,” Engler said.

