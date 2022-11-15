Therapists join JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services

Two new therapists have joined JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services recently. Landon Zarybnicky, PT, DPT, joined the staff in August. Sarah Meyer, MS, CCC-SLP, joined the staff in June.

Landon Zarybnicky, Physical Therapist

Zarybnicky grew up in the Odell and Beatrice areas, and now lives in Beatrice. He played college basketball at Doane University, and graduated from Doane with a bachelor of arts in exercise science. While there he talked to athletic trainers and got involved in training. He graduated from Rockhurst University in Kansas City with his doctorate in physical therapy.

He said his interest in therapy goes back to high school when physical therapy came up in a career survey.

“I just like helping people reach their own goals, and improve their quality of life,” Zarybnicky said.

He offers the full gamut of physical therapy. He is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.

He is in a serious relationship with Katie Meyer, who teaches sociology at Southeast Community College. Outside of work he enjoys recreational sports such as basketball and sand volleyball; spending time outdoors, especially at lakes; and spending time with friends and family.

Sarah Meyer, speech therapist

Sarah Meyer grew up in Diller. She got her bachelor of science degree in education – speech-language pathology from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, then got her Master’s degree there in speech language pathology.

She said that in high school she liked English, but was also interested in the medical field. She realized speech language pathology might be a good fit for her, since she could actually work in medical and educational settings.

After graduating she worked two years in school settings in Kansas, one preschool and one elementary school.

She found JCH&L “a great opportunity to give back to all ages in the community,” she said.

She said going from a school setting to providing pediatric and adult speech therapy in a hospital setting was a big change, but she has appreciated being part of a supportive team. The pediatric therapy specialty area was added at JCH&L in 2020, and is growing. She said it has a wonderful new space in the new clinic area which is serving patients well. She also has a space in the area to work with adult speech patients.

Meyer has a specialty certificate to provide VitalStim therapy as an additional treatment option for adults with swallowing disorders.

She and her husband, Shane Meyer, Jr., live near Diller. They have a dog, Millie. Outside of work she enjoys spending time with family, cooking and reading.