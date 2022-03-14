Thomsen to begin eye surgeries at JCHL

Samuel L. Thomsen, M.D., will soon be performing eye surgeries at Jefferson Community Health & Life for Eye Surgical Associates. Thomsen is a board certified ophthalmologist who specializes in glaucoma, cataracts and laser vision correction.

Cataract surgeries are performed at JCH&L about every 8 weeks. The next date for cataract surgeries is April 14.

Dr. Thomsen has been with Eye Surgical Associates since August 2020. He is a Beatrice native and a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University. He received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and is a member of Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Society. Dr. Thomsen completed his ophthalmology residency at the Mason Eye Institute at the University of Missouri. He went on to specialize in glaucoma be completing a fellowship at the Dean McGee Eye Institute at the University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Thomsen is also with Sutton Linder & Sutton, performing LASIK and other refractive vision surgeries. He is a member of the American Glaucoma Society, American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and Lancaster County Medical Society.

Dr. Thomsen and his wife, Gaby, have a son Ezra. The family loves Husker sports, spending time outdoors, gardening, traveling to state and national parks, camping, hiking, skiing and other sporting activities. Through their strong faith and involvement in their church they have enjoyed medical missionary work to Nepal and Haiti. Dr. Thomsen is also runs marathons and has successfully climbed and summited Mt. Ranier. One of his dreams is to climb the “Seven Summits.”

Dr. Thomsen will continue to provide Jefferson County with the same excellent cataract services that Dr. Vince Sutton began in 1983. Dr. Sutton has enjoyed caring for his patient’s vision needs at JCH&L for the past 39 years. He will continue providing patient care for Cataracts, LASIK and refractive surgery in Lincoln, York and Marysville.

For more information on scheduling cataract surgery, contact Eye Surgical Associates at 402-484-9000 and request JCH&L, 2200 H Street, at 402-484-9000.

