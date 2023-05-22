Three area veterans were presented with Quilts of Valor in recognition of their service. The presentation was at the Beatrice Legion Club on May 18, 2023.

Glen H. Baker

Baker was drafted into the United States Army in 1968. His Basic Training was at Fort Lewis, Washington. He then went into Medical Training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Advanced ER training was at Sandia Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico. His permanent assignment from 1968-1969 was the Internal Medical Ward, Sandia Base. Baker volunteered for Vietnam 1969. He was stationed at Battalion Aid Station, Pau Loi, Viet Nam. Field Assignment – LZ Buttons, Song Be Viet Nam; another field assignment in 1970 was at Fire Base Ci Chi, Vietnam. On the 28th day of December 1969, Glen received a Bronze Star Medal for Heroism in ground combat in the Republic of Vietnam on 4 November 1969. He was discharged in 1970.

Donald E. Cerveny

While attending Fairbury Junior College in 1965, Cerveny was drafted during the Vietnam War. Hewent to Fort Bliss, Texas for training and graduation. He was able to get good grades and then sent to Fort Huachuca, Arizona for additional training to become an E5 Sergeant. His company was headed for Vietnam. They packed all their warm weather gear and ended up traveling to Japan and then, ultimately to Korea. It was much colder there. While in Korea Cerveny was on the DMZ line between North and South Korea. He was in the 25th Chemical Company near Uijenongbu, Korea and his job was to supply the other companies in South Korea and protect them from North Korean invasion. During his time in Korea one of the troops dropped a 105 Howitzer shell on Cerveny's right ankle causing a disability and it has not returned to normal. When his time was up he was then sent to Fort Riley, Kansas where he ended his service in 1967.

David G. Smith

Enlisted in the U.S. Navy shortly after high school serving as a Communications Technician with the U.S. Naval Security Group from Aug. 4, 1964 to Dec. 23, 1967. His boot camp training at the Naval Training Center in San Diego, California followed by eight months of training at the Naval Training Center in Pensacola, Fla. He obtained the first level of security clearance. David was then stationed at the Naval Communications Station on Guam for 18 months, and obtained his Top Secret Security Clearance. Then to Kami Seya Japan for nine months. He was separated from active duty at Treasure Island, CA as a 3rd Class Petty Officer two days before Christmas, 1967. His discharge from the reserves on August 3, 1970. He received the National Defense Service Medal. Smith prays that his job in the Navy made a difference and helped to save American lives.