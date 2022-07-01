Toby is a sweetheart of a guy looking for his forever home. He gets along with small and large dogs.... View on PetFinder
Beatrice police arrested a man for driving under the influence after he allegedly drove through several yards Saturday afternoon.
Two people were arrested for numerous weapon and drug violations after driving more than 100 mph through Beatrice in attempt to evade police.
Intermittent rain didn't stop the crowds along Court Street from having a good time during the Homestead Days parade Saturday.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
Participants in the Mr. or Ms. Homesteader competition had a busy six weeks, and set fundraising records for an area organization.
The Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation recently awarded over $5,000 in hospital related grant funding as part of a special program called …
Beatrice Speedway was once again a key event in the annual Homestead Days Celebration.
The 32-year-old man had forced his girlfriend to drive a vehicle from Elk Creek toward Lincoln, Sheriff Terry Wagner said, and the woman stopped the car near 120th Street and Nebraska 2 before fleeing on foot.
The northern water tower in Beatrice may be getting a new look this year.
