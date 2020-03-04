Today in History

Five years ago: The U.S. Ambassador to South Korea, Mark Lippert, was slashed in the face and arm by an assailant in Seoul (sohl). Actor Harrison Ford crash-landed his vintage plane on a golf course in Los Angeles after reporting engine failure shortly after takeoff. Convicted murderer Jodi Arias was spared the death penalty as a jury in Phoenix voted 11-1 in favor of execution — not enough to send Arias to death row for the slaying of her lover, Travis Alexander. Islamic State militants continued their campaign targeting cultural heritage sites in territories they controlled in northern Iraq, bulldozing the historic city of Nimrud. Cardinal Edward Egan, 82, the former Archbishop of New York, died.

One year ago: The Santa Anita race course in southern California canceled racing indefinitely to re-examine its dirt surface after the deaths of 21 horses in the preceding two months; the track would remain closed for racing for nearly a month. Forbes magazine proclaimed 21-year-old Kylie Jenner to be the youngest-ever self-made billionaire. Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, announced that he would not join the crowded field of Democrats running for president in 2020. (Bloomberg would reverse course and formally announce his presidential bid in November.)