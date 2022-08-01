Torture victim abandoned in Gage County

In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday.

A 26-year-old man told Lincoln Police he was "beaten, burned with a blowtorch and branded" with the word "thief" after he was ambushed by two men amid a drug deal at a warehouse near 56th Street and Arbor Road, Investigator Christopher Schamber said in an arrest affidavit.

The next morning, authorities found the tortured man — still handcuffed — walking near the Gage County border, about 30 minutes south of Lincoln's southern edge.

In an interview with investigators, the victim identified 30-year-old Tanner Danielson, of Lincoln, and 26-year-old Austin Widhalm, of Hickman, as the men responsible for the alleged attack and torture, Schamber said in the affidavit.

Both men have been charged in Lancaster County with a string of felonies, including first-degree assault, first-degree false imprisonment and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Danielson was also charged with first-degree sexual assault of the woman who was held captive, according to court filings.

Widhalm was arrested Friday in Lincoln, and Danielson was arrested Monday afternoon in Rapid City, South Dakota, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

In an interview with investigators at a Beatrice hospital on Friday, the 26-year-old victim told police he was struck by a wrench and handcuffed near 56th Street and Interstate 80 around 11 p.m. Thursday after he and the woman acquaintance had gone to the location to buy cocaine, Schamber said.

For the next several hours, he told police, the man was handcuffed to a table or had his wrists hoisted in the air as he was tortured, Schamber said. Police noted the man had two black eyes and brand marks on his face, arms and legs.

The victim accused Danielson of putting a semi-automatic handgun into his mouth and threatening to kill him, according to the affidavit. Danielson later put a tab of LSD into his mouth and made the man eat it, but the 26-year-old told police he spit much of it out and vomited.

And at one point, investigators allege Danielson sexually assaulted the woman — who wasn't otherwise tortured but told police she was held against her will and threatened — after escorting her to the warehouse's bathroom, Schamber said.

Danielson later drove the woman home from the warehouse, noting her address and threatening to kill her if she reported the incident to law enforcement, the woman later told police. She did not report the crime.

After hours of torture, the male victim said Danielson and Widhalm bound him and taped his mouth shut before driving him to rural Gage County, where they tied him to a tree, Schamber said.

When the two men left him bound there, he said they warned him that if he wasn't still there Monday, they would kill his family, according to the affidavit.

Then, the men left in the victim's vehicle, which investigators later found outside Widhalm's home in Hickman.