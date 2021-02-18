Tractor Supply acquiring Orscheln in $297M all-cash deal

The nation's largest rural lifestyle retailer announced Wednesday it is acquiring Orscheln Farm and Home in an all-cash transaction worth about $297 million.

With the purchase, Tractor Supply Co. has acquired a company that operates 167 stores in 11 Midwest states, including Nebraska. There are locations in Lincoln, Crete and Beatrice, as well as seven other Nebraska cities.

Tractor Supply Co. already operates more than 1,900 stores in 49 states. There are 18 Nebraska locations, including two stores in Lincoln.

“This is an exciting step for Tractor Supply as we expand our footprint in the Midwest with the high-quality assets of Orscheln Farm and Home," said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and CEO, in a written statement.

Barry Orscheln, chairman and CEO of Orscheln Farm and Home, started his company 60 years ago and is confident that Tractor Supply will continue moving his life's work forward.

"I am very proud of all that we have accomplished over (60 years)," Orscheln said in a written statement. "I am confident that with Tractor Supply our stores will be well-positioned to continue Orscheln’s tradition of taking care of our customers and communities for the next phase of growth.”

The acquisition is conditioned on the receipt of regulatory approval and satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0