Tracy Byrd to perform in Crete

Tracy Byrd who had the ACM (Academy of Country Music) 1995 song of the year "Keeper of the Stars," takes the stage at 9:30 PM for a concert under the stars. Tracy Byrd charted 34 hit singles, 3 #1's, and 13 top 10 hits including: "Watermelon Crawl, "Holdin' Heaven," "I'm From the Country," "Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo," "Drinkin' Bone," "Life Styles of the Not so Rich in Famous," The First Step," "Love Lessons," "Big Love," "Don't Take Her She's all I Got," "I Wanna Feel that Way Again, "Just Let Me be in Love, and the fore mention "Keeper of the Stars."

From Beaumont, Texas, Tracy Byrd has recorded ten studio albums and six compilation albums. Of his albums, four are certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (1993's Tracy Byrd, 1995's Love Lessons, 1996's Big Love and 1999's Keepers: Greatest Hits). His highest-certified album, with 4 top 10 Singles was the double-platinum No Ordinary Man from 1994. Ironically, "Keeper of the Stars," was the 4th and last single released in 1995 from that album, and even though it was the 1995 ACM "Song of the Year," and #1 on the Billboard Album and Single Charts, it only made it to #2 on the country charts, getting beat out by John Michael Montgomery's "I Can Love You Like That." Also that same 1995 year, when "Keeper of the Stars" won the ACM "Song of the Year," the CMA (Country Music Association) "Song of the Year" went to Allison Krause "When You Say Nothing At All."