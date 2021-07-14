Tracy Byrd to perform in Crete

The Saline County Ag Society, with the help of Lincoln, Nebraska's Becwar and Associates Entertainment Agency, is proud to welcome Country Superstar Tracy Byrd to the Saline County Fair at Tuxedo Park in Crete, Nebraska Friday July 16.
Tracy Byrd who had the ACM (Academy of Country Music) 1995 song of the year "Keeper of the Stars," takes the stage at 9:30 PM for a concert under the stars. Tracy Byrd charted 34 hit singles, 3 #1's, and 13 top 10 hits including: "Watermelon Crawl, "Holdin' Heaven," "I'm From the Country," "Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo," "Drinkin' Bone," "Life Styles of the Not so Rich in Famous," The First Step," "Love Lessons," "Big Love," "Don't Take Her She's all I Got," "I Wanna Feel that Way Again, "Just Let Me be in Love, and the fore mention "Keeper of the Stars."
From Beaumont, Texas, Tracy Byrd has recorded ten studio albums and six compilation albums. Of his albums, four are certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (1993's Tracy Byrd, 1995's Love Lessons, 1996's Big Love and 1999's Keepers: Greatest Hits). His highest-certified album, with 4 top 10 Singles was the double-platinum No Ordinary Man from 1994. Ironically, "Keeper of the Stars," was the 4th and last single released in 1995 from that album, and even though it was the 1995 ACM "Song of the Year," and #1 on the Billboard Album and Single Charts, it only made it to #2 on the country charts, getting beat out by John Michael Montgomery's "I Can Love You Like That." Also that same 1995 year, when "Keeper of the Stars" won the ACM "Song of the Year," the CMA (Country Music Association) "Song of the Year" went to Allison Krause "When You Say Nothing At All."
The young Nebraska country/rock band called Five Mile Bridge will open for Tracy Byrd at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com, or at the UNL Extension Office or Barnas Drug (Wilber, NE), Citizens State Bank (Friend, NE) Pinnacle Bank or Ace Hardware (Crete, NE) and at the concert. Tickets on the Day of the Show will increase in price to $30 and are only available at the Concert Gate, which Opens at 6 p.m.
After not having a concert last year because of COVID-19, Saline County Ag President Kent Musil said, "Tracy Byrd is such a dynamic singer and song writer with fun party songs, and his style is perfect with our slogan "Lets Have Fun in 2021." Musil also said, "We want to thank all the volunteers that help with our fair, and all the people that have came to the past Saline County Fair shows.
The Saline County Fair also has a Figure 8 Race and Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday July 15, and the PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. Saturday July 17. The entire schedule of events can be found at salinecountyfairne.com