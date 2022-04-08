Transportation costs increasing

Effective May 1, 2022, Blue Rivers Public Transit, a division of the Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging, operating under the guidance of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) and the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT), is announcing that they will be increasing the fares for trips within the community to $3 one-way fare and the Inter-City Fare to $12 one-way.
This increase will help to offset the increased labor and fuel costs incurred while maintaining the public transit system in our five counties: Thayer, Jefferson, Gage, Nemaha and Otoe.