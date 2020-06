Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Blue Rivers Area Agency on Aging Transportation in Beatrice, Wymore, Fairbury and Hebron will restart their Intercity Transportation to and from Lincoln on Monday June 22, 2020.

This is in conjunction with the governor’s phase III implementation for June 22 and we will closely monitor the C-19 situation in Lancaster county for any marked increase in admissions for it at the hospitals there.