Tri County Awards Student of Semester

Pierce Damrow is the winner of the junior high award. According to his nominating teacher, “Pierce shows dedication to his learning and singing. He is always engaged, asking questions, encouraging others, and adding positive energy to every rehearsal. Other students look up to Pierce and follow his lead. Pierce is constantly working to make his vocal abilities better and without his persistence, dedication, and attitude he wouldn’t be where he is now.” Congratulations Pierce! Pierce is the son of Derrick and Jessica Damrow.

Veronica Reynolds is the winner of the high school award. According to her nominating teacher, “Veronica is such a positive and hardworking individual. We are lucky to have her in choir and we are lucky to have her at this school. Every day, Veronica works to improve her singing voice by asking questions and staying engaged in rehearsal. She also works to improve her relationships with peers each and every day. Veronica is a co-president of choir and does a great job of encouraging and offering help to those who need it.” She also serves as treasurer of the Student Council where she is an active and positive member. Congratulations Veronica! Veronica is the daughter of Dale and Kimberly Colson and Dave Reynolds.