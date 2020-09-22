Tri County celebrates homecoming

Tri County High School’s annual homecoming will take place on Friday, Sept. 25. There will be a tailgate meal starting at 6 p.m. with kickoff against Heartland at 6:30 p.m. Homecoming candidates will be introduced at halftime and the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned immediately after the game.

This year’s king candidates are Landen Chapman, Drew Garrison, Jack Holsing, Cole Siems and Lucas Weise. The queen candidates are Paige Bartels, Ella Crawford, Andie Koch, Malia Pedersen and Anna Schmidt. Kindergarteners Brynlee Bergmeier and Zander Martinez will serve as this year’s crownbearers.

This year the homecoming dance will again take place on Friday evening after the football game. The dance will begin right after the game and coronation ceremony and conclude at 11:30 p.m. The dance is only open to current 9 – 12 graders at Tri County High School. The admission is $5 per person.

Grades 7 – 12 will also be celebrating Homecoming Spirit Week. Monday will be ‘Merica Monday, Tuesday is Destination Day, Wednesday is Meme/Character Day, Thursday is Throwback Thursday and Friday is the traditional Blue and Gold Day.

The Tri County Student Council is coordinating the homecoming activities again this year. The advisers for the student council are Mr. Bryce Simpson and Mr. Dennis Krejci.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0