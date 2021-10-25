 Skip to main content
Tri County FAA volunteers at Homestead

Tri County FF

Tri County FFA donated 20 signposts to the Homestead National Historical Park recently. The FFA worked with the Homestead and Norris Public Power District on the project. FFA Officers (Front) Emily Thavenet, Emerson Schultis, (Back) Mya Maxwell and Brevin Damrow made the presentation to ;Mr. Jesse Bolli of the Homestead.

 Courtesy photos

The Tri County FFA Chapter recently completed a community service project for the Homestead National Historical Park. The members also partnered with Norris Public Power District (NPPD) on the activity.

Fifteen Chapter members constructed twenty sign posts for prairie plant identification for the Homestead. The square tubing and rounded stock materials were funded by the NPPD’s “Operation Round-Up” program. The ag education students cut, welded, buffed and primed the posts. The posts will have plant signs bolted to them which are provided by the Park staff. The students hope park visitors will enjoy knowing the prairie plant names and gain an appreciation for our local history.

Jesse Bolli, Resource Management Specialist at the Homestead, helped the FFA coordinate the project. Seniors Nick Loxterkamp, Maykala King, Gavin Weichel, Nicholas Scheele, Taryn VanEperen, Kanin Baker, Tyler Houser and Fischer Ensz spearheaded the FFA project.

