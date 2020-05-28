Tri County FBLA announces awards

The Tri County Future Business Leaders of America were to attend their State Leadership Conference, which was to be held in Kearney, NE from Monday, March 30 to Wednesday, April 1. Due to the Coronavirus, the state leadership conferences for all Career and Technical Organizations were canceled.
The following members did qualify to attend the State Leadership Conference. They were Paige Bartels, Breanna Chapman, Jack Holsing, Claira Janssen, Braxten Jones, Madison Kirchoff, Ethan Knust, Carissa Lijewski, Veronica Reynolds, Ryan Sand, Dominic Smith, Maddox Smith, Hannah Strein, Krayten Uher and Bailey Waltke.
Prior to the cancelation of the conference, several of the members were able to compete in several of the prejudged events. The Entrepreneurship team of Jack Holsing, Ethan Knust and Bailey Waltke placed 6th. Tri County’s Local Chapter Annual Business Report written by Ethan Knust, Hannah Strein and Bailey Waltke received 5th place. After the virtual awards ceremony, the Entrepreneurship team will be participating at the National Leadership Experience, which will be virtual.
Also the Tri County Chapter FBLA was recognized for receiving the Sweepstakes Award for the 38th year in a row. The Sweepstakes Award means that the Chapter must complete 10 out of 15 activities set by the state FBLA Board of Directors. These activities include things like writing reports, attending conferences, getting sponsors for the State Leadership Conference Awards program and writing news articles. In addition to the Sweepstakes Award the chapter was recognized for participation in the Go Green Project, the iGive Project, the Nebraska FBLA Foundation, the Connect with Business Project, Feed Nebraska Project and March of Dimes.
Hannah Strein was recognized as a Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA. Hannah Strein, Madison Kirchoff, Bailey Waltke, Jack Holsing, Ethan Knust and Ryan Sand were recipients of the Board of Directors’ All-State Quality Member Award. To earn this award a member must complete enough activities within a year.
At the end of the school year the following awards were given; Breanna Chapman received the Outstanding Freshman Member Award, Veronica Reynolds received the Outstanding Sophomore Member Award, Ethan Knust received the Outstanding Junior Member Award and the Outstanding Senior Member Award went to Hannah Strein.
The 2020-21 Tri County FBLA officers will be Breanna Chapman, Jazmin Dike, Jack Holsing, Ethan Knust, Ryan Sand and Skye Washburn. Their offices will be decided at a later time this summer. The adviser for Tri County FBLA is Mr. Dennis Krejci.
