Tri County FBLA announces awards

The Tri County Future Business Leaders of America were to attend their State Leadership Conference, which was to be held in Kearney, NE from Monday, March 30 to Wednesday, April 1. Due to the Coronavirus, the state leadership conferences for all Career and Technical Organizations were canceled.

The following members did qualify to attend the State Leadership Conference. They were Paige Bartels, Breanna Chapman, Jack Holsing, Claira Janssen, Braxten Jones, Madison Kirchoff, Ethan Knust, Carissa Lijewski, Veronica Reynolds, Ryan Sand, Dominic Smith, Maddox Smith, Hannah Strein, Krayten Uher and Bailey Waltke.

Prior to the cancelation of the conference, several of the members were able to compete in several of the prejudged events. The Entrepreneurship team of Jack Holsing, Ethan Knust and Bailey Waltke placed 6th. Tri County’s Local Chapter Annual Business Report written by Ethan Knust, Hannah Strein and Bailey Waltke received 5th place. After the virtual awards ceremony, the Entrepreneurship team will be participating at the National Leadership Experience, which will be virtual.