Tri County FBLA attends conference

The conference opened with introductions from the Nebraska state officers and a Keynote Speaker, Kevin Kush, who spoke about “what an opportunity” our challenges can give us. After that, attendees broke off into breakout workshops including Utilizing State Officers with State President Lucas Lunzmann, Connect With Business with Vice President Caden Carlson, Memorable Media with Secretary Dillon Kim, and Earn All the Ribbons with Parliamentarian Isabella Cao. Members learned about School-Based Enterprises, how to promote chapter projects through media, and how to earn project ribbons. The second session of workshops offered Financial Aid 101, Business of Tech, and Internships from UNK Staff. After attending the workshop, Evelyn Baker says, “I learned a lot about internships, which is very helpful for the future when I'm wanting to have a job in the field that I want to work in.” Payton Smidt and Ema Ziegler’s group won Shark Tank in Connect with Business and McKenzie Smith won the group Kahoot quiz in Financial Aid 101.