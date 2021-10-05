Tri County FBLA attends conference

Tri County FBLA took six officers and four members to the Fall Leadership Conference in Kearney, Nebraska on Sept. 28.
The conference opened with introductions from the Nebraska state officers and a Keynote Speaker, Kevin Kush, who spoke about “what an opportunity” our challenges can give us. After that, attendees broke off into breakout workshops including Utilizing State Officers with State President Lucas Lunzmann, Connect With Business with Vice President Caden Carlson, Memorable Media with Secretary Dillon Kim, and Earn All the Ribbons with Parliamentarian Isabella Cao. Members learned about School-Based Enterprises, how to promote chapter projects through media, and how to earn project ribbons. The second session of workshops offered Financial Aid 101, Business of Tech, and Internships from UNK Staff. After attending the workshop, Evelyn Baker says, “I learned a lot about internships, which is very helpful for the future when I'm wanting to have a job in the field that I want to work in.” Payton Smidt and Ema Ziegler’s group won Shark Tank in Connect with Business and McKenzie Smith won the group Kahoot quiz in Financial Aid 101.
Throughout the conference, the chapter participated in Social Media Bingo through the chapter’s Instagram account. They took pictures with the chapter president, a state officer, and a member of another chapter. Tri County received a shout out from the Nebraska FBLA Instagram for their efforts. The conference closed with a trivia session between chapters.
Overall, the conference was very successful and enjoyed by attendees. President Jazmin Dike said, “I feel like the conference was very beneficial to our chapter and helped the freshman develop a better understanding of what FBLA is all about. We also learned some helpful insight on new ideas that I’m hoping to incorporate into our meetings and activities.”
This year’s conference was an opportunity for underclassmen to experience a real, in-person conference, but it also helped introduce new members to FBLA.
“My first in-person FBLA conference was a really great experience. I'm glad I got to go meet new people and learn new things. I learned to plan things ahead and put myself out there,” said Sophomore member McKenzie Smith. "
Last year, the Fall Leadership Conference was held virtually, and Tri County FBLA members visited the ESU to participate in zoom meetings for the length of the day. Payton Smidt says, “It’s so much easier to connect with people and interact with the workshops than before when everything was online.”
Payton Smidt, Tri County FBLA Reporter