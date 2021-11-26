Tri County FBLA attends conference

From Nov. 19-20 the Tri County FBLA officers attended the National Fall Leadership Conference in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The group traveled with a group of other FBLA members from Nebraska to the hotel and conference center in downtown Milwaukee.

On Friday morning, the officers attended two workshops that taught them about opportunities for competitive events in FBLA and ways to achieve future goals. In the afternoon, the group participated in Business World, in which they were split into groups with other FBLA members and asked to design a product and company and pitch the product to a judge. The groups also created production, marketing, and financial plans for their companies. The team including Secretary Ella Clark and Parliamentarian Ema Ziegler made the finals with their product Juice, a battery-sharing cell phone charger. The team presented their pitch in front of the assembled group of FBLA members (pictured). Friday evening, the FBLA officers and adviser Mr. Armstrong attended the Milwaukee Bucks game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Fiserv Forum near the hotel where the conference was held.

The officers spent most of their Saturday morning at the Leadership Launch Lab in which speaker Patty Hendrickson described ways to open up your leadership to others. The workshop allowed the officers to meet many new people and participate in interactive activities that will help them improve their leadership experiences as FBLA officers. On Saturday afternoon, the attendees were given the opportunity to tour the Milwaukee Bucks stadium. The Tri County officers got to see the panoramic lounge, the VIP club, and the displays dedicated to the history and achievements of the team. The group also got to speak with members of the Fiserv Forum staff in a Question and Answer session with the FBLA national officers and members of local chapters.

